Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Doris Grand Martinez Olivier, age 87, who died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Donovan Labbe, pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church of Morrow, will officiate at the services. Honorary readers will be John Martinez and Stephanie Martinez. Honorary giftbearers will be Emilie, Sydney and Mary Martinez. Musical selections will be provided by Karen Broussard and Debbie Gray. The songs will be Lift High The Cross, Ave Maria, Bread of Life, J'Irai La Voir Un Jour, On Eagle's Wings, and How Great Thou Art. Born in Lafayette on Good Friday, April 13, 1933, she was the fifth and final child born to her parents, John and Martha Domingue Grand. Her parents having a strong Catholic faith, instilled in her a deep love for God and the importance of service to others. A graduate of Carencro High School and SLI (now ULL), she taught in the Lafayette Parish Public School System for twenty-five years and ten years at Carencro Catholic School. Doris was a steadfast and faithful servant of the Catholic church. She was fervent about helping others and bringing others closer to God and was an active member in various Catholic ministries through the years. Doris always considered herself very blessed having lived her entire life in one place, the family farm. She also cherished her many close friends, too many to mention, who were instrumental in support and faith formation. Survivors include her husband, Robert Louis Olivier, Jr. of Washington whom she married in 1981; four children, Elizabeth Martinez Blomquist (George), Gregg Martinez (Winona), Phillip Martinez and John Martinez (Stephanie Trahan); seven grandchildren, Aimee Landreneau, Christina Blomquist Daugereau, Brittany Martinez, James Martinez, Emilie Martinez, Sydney Martinez and Mary Martinez; eight great-grandchildren; four nieces, Linda Alesi (Jerome), Martha LeFevre, Debbie Schirico, Madeline Flores; and two nephews, Darrell Domingue and David Fuselier. She was preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, Jimmie Martinez; her parents, John and Martha Domingue Grand; one brother, A.J. Grand; and three sisters, Hortense Ann Grand Arceneaux (Sidney "Prof"), Louella Grand Fusilier (David) and Marguerite Grand Domingue. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday and will continue from reopen time until service time on Friday. God's blessings to the special doctors and nurses who cared for her throughout her cancer affliction: Dr. Sunshine Little, N.A. Jeannie, Dr. Leleux, Dr. Brierre, Eric PA, Hospice of Acadiana, and her at home caregiver and friend, Teri Prejean. Pallbearers will be Gregg Martinez, Phillip Martinez, John Martinez, James Martinez, Philip Daugereau, and Gerald Grand. Honorary pallbearers will be George Blomquist, Darrell Domingue, David Fuselier, Dale Dupuis, Jimmy Olivier, Jimmy Brasseaux, Wilton Bergeron and Allen Conques. "With You, Jesus, I go through life, amid the storms and rainbows, with a cry of joy, singing my songs of Your mercy. I will not stop singing my song of love until the choir Angels pick it up. There is no power that can stop me in my flight to God" Saint Faustina to Jesus. "For the sake of His sorrowful passion, have mercy on us and of the whole world". View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
