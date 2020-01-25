Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris J. Bearb. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Doris J. Bearb, 83, who passed away Friday, January 24th at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital of Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, January 27th from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and resumes Tuesday, January 28th at 8:30 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited by Dianne Credeur on Monday, January 27th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Doris' granddaughters, Megan and Victoria Mouton will be the readers. Doris was born October 6, 1936, in Church Point and was a life-long resident of Judice. He was a gas station owner in Lafayette for over 20 years. Doris was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. After his retirement, Doris was an avid traveler and enjoyed vacationing, especially in Holly Beach. He loved to have a good time, dancing, singing and going to trail rides in Judice. Doris cherished gathering and spending time with his family and friends. He was likewise very fond of his lawn mower, which no one was allowed to touch! Most of all, Doris treasured his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his only great-great-grandson and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Doris is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Norma Elkins Bearb of Judice; two sons, Michael Bearb of Lafayette and Tim Bearb of Youngsville; two daughters, Debra Bearb Mouton of Lafayette and Kim Bearb Thibodeaux and her husband, Phil of Judice; 12 grandchildren, Rami Bourgeois, Marae Trahan, Michael Jason Bearb, Chris Bearb, Shonna Reyes, Joshua Mouton, Matthew Mouton, Megan Mouton, Timmy Bearb, Riley Grace Bearb, Andre Thibodeaux and Victoria Mouton; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eurice and Amelia Semar Bearb; one son, David Bearb; three brothers, Cleveland Bearb, Horace Bearb and Aurelien "Bill" Bearb; four sisters, Elvie Bearb Boudreaux, Amelia Bearb, Leora Bearb Falcon and Freda Bearb Lagneaux; his grandson, Nathan LeJeune; his great-grandson, Taylor Bearb and a son-in-law, Michael Mouton. 