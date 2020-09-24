1/1
Doris Jeanne Granger Prados
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Doris Jeanne Granger Prados, 93, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Darren Eldridge officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be private. A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Prados passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Carpenter House. Doris delighted in visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as other family members who popped in on a regular basis. She is survived by her children, Dr. Christa Rodriguez and husband, Hulen, of Natchitoches, Merrill "Mel" Prados of Loreauville, John Prados Jr. and wife, Lisa, of St. Martinville, Mitzie Delcambre and husband, Ray, of New Iberia, Gerard "Buster" Prados And wife, Tess, of Loreauville, Jude Theron Prados and wife, Julie, of Loreauville; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Verna Mae Derouen of Avery Island; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Prados Sr.; parents, Alfred Granger, Sr., and Sedonia Gonsoulin Granger; granddaughter, Katie Prados Boutte; and siblings, May Granger Ransonet, Walter J. Granger, Odette Granger Louviere, Maude M. Granger, Velma Granger Gondron, Francis Granger, Warren J. Granger, Alfred "Benny" Granger Jr. and Ronald "Joe" Granger. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Brett Rodriguez, Ryan Delcambre, Heath Prados, Jesse Prados, Brandon Prados and Kirby Ronsonet. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ed Granger, Henley Granger, Randy Prados, and Willie Ronsonet. The family would like to thank the staff of Azalea Estates, Iberia Medical Center, AMG Specialty Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospice and the Carpenter House. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Terri Francis for her care and compassion throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Prados' honor to a charity of your choice. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 337-229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
