Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Doris Virginia Taylor Cole, 83, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at David Funeral Home from 12:00PM until the time of the service. A native and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cole passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:19PM. Mrs. Cole retired after 30 years as a Bellsouth Service Representative. She enjoyed her special times with family and friends. She is survived by her children, Susan C. Thigpen and her husband Keith of Slidell, La, James "Wes" Crotty, III and his wife Ruth of New Iberia; 2 sisters, Olive Brantley of New Iberia, and Edwina Picou of Thibodaux; brother-in-law, Andy Vilcan of Charenton, La; and 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Thigpen and wife Sarah of Prairieville, La, Brian Thigpen and wife Meredith of Watson, La, Melanie Thigpen of Pearl River, La, Courtney Thigpen of Slidell, La, Heather Ross and husband Jeff of New Iberia; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, James "Jim" Cole; and parents, Virgil Lee Taylor and Eula Cruse Taylor; sister, Euna Vilcan; and brother, Glenn Taylor. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Jeremy Thigpen, Caleb Waddick, Jeff Ross, Ron Simon, Greg Daigle and Chance Daigle. A special thank you to her daytime caregiver Swanny Gardner, the second floor nursing staff of Iberia Medical Center; and Hospice of Acadiana Team for all their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Cole's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
