A celebration service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, for Dorothea "Dot" Thurmond, age 99, at 5:00 PM at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Lafayette, La. She was preceded by her husband, Holmes Thurmond Jr.; son Tritos (Mary Ann) Thurmond; and granddaughter, Chelsea Thurmond. She is survived by her children Robert "Butch", Charles "Chuck" (Bobby Sue) and Mae Beth (Marion) Mills, and six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Dr. (delhommefuneralhome.com
) on Monday, July 13, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A short visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 4:30 PM-5:00 PM for those unable to attend Monday. Following the services, a private, short graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Remembrances may be made to First United Methodist Church (fumc-lafayette.org
or 337-233-3812) in Dot's name or Salvation Army of Lafayette (salvationarmyusa or 337-235-2407). To view the complete obituary and sign the guest book visit delhommefuneralhome.com
., 337-235-9449. The family wishes to express special thanks to the loving staff at Rosewood Assisted Living and Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice. Personal condolences may be sent to the Thurmond family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.