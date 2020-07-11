1/1
Dorothea Jane "Dot" Thurmond
A celebration service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, for Dorothea "Dot" Thurmond, age 99, at 5:00 PM at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Lafayette, La. She was preceded by her husband, Holmes Thurmond Jr.; son Tritos (Mary Ann) Thurmond; and granddaughter, Chelsea Thurmond. She is survived by her children Robert "Butch", Charles "Chuck" (Bobby Sue) and Mae Beth (Marion) Mills, and six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Dr. (delhommefuneralhome.com) on Monday, July 13, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A short visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 4:30 PM-5:00 PM for those unable to attend Monday. Following the services, a private, short graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Remembrances may be made to First United Methodist Church (fumc-lafayette.org or 337-233-3812) in Dot's name or Salvation Army of Lafayette (salvationarmyusa or 337-235-2407). To view the complete obituary and sign the guest book visit delhommefuneralhome.com., 337-235-9449. The family wishes to express special thanks to the loving staff at Rosewood Assisted Living and Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice. Personal condolences may be sent to the Thurmond family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
