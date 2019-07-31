Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy 'Terri' Wells. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Dorothy "Terri" Wells, 92, who passed away Tuesday July 30th at Cornerstone Village South, Inc. in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Friday, August 2nd from 9:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Chaplain Weldon Moak of Broussard will officiate. Dorothy was born March 27, 1927, in Duson and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She worked as a waitress for many years and was faithful in providing for her family. Terri, as she was affectionately known to her family and friends, was a very high-spirited person to everyone to whom she came in contact with throughout her life. Her independence was a strong concept; she believed in being a vigorous woman not allowing the pressures of life to distract or change her views. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Kathleen R. LeBlanc and her husband, Kenneth of Lafayette and Suzanne Sheppard of Amite, LA; six grandchildren, Christopher LeBlanc and his wife, Kimberly, Blair LeBlanc, Cindy Dugas and her husband, Kevin, Daniel LeBlanc and his wife, Deborah, Lee J. Sonnier and his wife, Susan, Michelle Sonnier; ten great grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert Ray Wells; her parents, Andrew and Angel Duhon Quebodeaux; her first husband and the father of her children, Harry Walter Brown; and her grandson, Keith LeBlanc. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Cornerstone Village South, Inc. and her nurse, Jonathan Bourque for going above and beyond with the compassionate care given to Dorothy and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to Hospice of Acadiana at 2600 Johnston St. Suite 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, 337-232-1234, www.hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019

