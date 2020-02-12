Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann Luttrell Hebert. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia Funeral service 1:00 PM David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Dorothy Ann Luttrell Hebert, age 95, will be held at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Pat Wadsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home North, Trotter Street, of New Iberia on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Dorothy Hebert was born December 13, 1924, in Roanoke, Texas and moved to Louisiana after marrying in 1946. She lived in New Iberia from 1955 to 2016, 62 years. She died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her home in Robert, where she had resided for the past three and a half years. She loved meeting people and making friends, traveling, history, reading, spending time with family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the New Iberia First Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed Bible Study and fellowship with old friends and new. She is survived by two sons, Raymond Charles Hebert, married to Nola Marie, of Summerdale, Alabama, and Kenneth Franklin Hebert, married to Claire, of New Iberia, her daughter Debra Ann Hebert Mayeux, married to Thomas Edward, of Robert, LA, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of a combined 24 Luttrell and Hebert siblings. Mrs. Hebert was preceded in death by her parents, William Franklin and Martha Luttrell, her loving husband of 54 years, Milton Hebert, her son, Milton Doyle Hebert, seven brothers and three sisters. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.

