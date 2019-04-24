Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Dorothy Ann Stevens, age 85, the former Dorothy Thomann, who passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Mrs. Stevens was a native of New Orleans and a lifelong resident of Lafayette. Survivors include her husband, Huey Mark Stevens, Sr.; three sons, Michael "Mike" Stevens and his wife, Molly, of Carencro, Huey Mark Stevens Jr. and Sean Edward Stevens, both of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Shelley Stevens Champagne and her husband, John, of Alpharetta, Georgia; a sister, Jeanne Schexnayder and her husband, Wayne, of Baton Rouge; and six grandchildren, Samantha Stevens, Zoe Stevens, Rachel Champagne, Grant Champagne, Ryan Stevens and Sarah Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemence Thomann and the former Leone Rose Carrick. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019