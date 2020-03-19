Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann Zaunbrecher. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services were held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church Mausoleum for Dorothy Ann Zaunbrecher, 82, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. at Cedar Crest Memory Care in Lafayette. She was born Oct. 5, 1937 in Mowata, the daughter of Annie Dischler and Joseph A. Zaunbrecher. Dot graduated from St. Francis High School, Iota with the class of 1955. She completed a secretarial science program at SLI (ULL). She was employed as a secretary for several oil and gas companies including United Gas, Entex and Colinga. She volunteered as a Eucharistic minister at Lafayette General Hospital for 20 years. Ms. Dot is survived by three sisters, Edna Broussard, Joyce Melancon and her husband Howard all of Lafayette, Genevieve Tate of Nacogdoches, TX.; two brothers, Dr. Hilary Zaunbrecher and his wife Suzanne of Lafayette and Donald Zaunbrecher of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by twenty-one nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. and Annie Dischler Zaunbrecher; four brothers, Leo, Harold, Gerald and Ferdinand Zaunbrecher; her nephew and godchild, Timothy Zaunbrecher. A heartfelt appreciation is extended to her caregivers, Cedar Crest Memory Care, Cornerstone, Right at Home and Hospice of Acadiana. Family requests memorial donations be made to, Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite, 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.

