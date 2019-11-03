Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Dorothy Anne McMichael, 89, who passed away on November 2, 2019. Charles Brunt, Pastor of First Baptist in Carencro will conduct the funeral services. Mrs. McMichael, a resident of Breaux Bridge, was the daughter of the late Dewey Pixley and the former Minnie Ova Lewis. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who adored her family and cooked for them at weekly family gatherings. Dorothy had a fondness for gardening and fishing, an outdoors woman through-and-through. She was surrounded by her loving family during her final days and will be greatly missed. She is survived by daughter, Debra McMichael Keel and husband Henry; son, Robert McMichael; son, Luke McMichael and wife Tyla; sister, Kathleen Lewis Jones; grandson, Jared M. Keel; granddaughters, Brittany and Brooke McMichael; great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Jacob, Jeremy, Raiden, Heather, and Dahlia; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Everett McMichael, Sr.; son, Everett "Sonny" McMichael, Jr; son, Mark A. McMichael; brother, Lewis A. Pixley; sister, Billie Jean Meek; and granddaughter, Sommer L. Keel. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the McMichael family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019