Graveside services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas (4833 Hwy 182 S. Opelousas, LA 70570) for Mrs. James Benoit, age 83, the former Dorothy Delafosse, who passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas. Mrs. Benoit was a native of Dubuisson and a resident of Opelousas for most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, James "Jimmy" Benoit; a son, Kenneth Dupre of Scott; a daughter, Rachel Jeffords and her husband, Roy, of McKinney, TX; a stepdaughter, Donna Loflin and her husband, Race, of Carencro; three grandchildren, Allie Bennett and her husband, Zachary, Courtney Loflin and Tyler Loflin; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe Loflin, Bentley Loflin and Christian Loflin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adraste Delafosse and the former Rose Hebert; a stepson, Kirt Benoit; and a brother, Richard Delafosse. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020