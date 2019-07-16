Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Clara 'Dot' Leonards. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Dorothy Clara "Dot" Leonards, 87, who died Monday, July 15, 2019 in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. Leo Mausoleum in Roberts Cove. Ms. Leonards received her degree in education from Loyola Catholic University in New Orleans. She went on to have a career in elementary education where she spent most of her years teaching at St. Michaels Catholic School in Crowley and Cathedral Carmel in Lafayette but also taught at other Catholic schools in the state. She had exceptional artistic talents and volunteered a lot of time to the Robert Cove Germanfest. She is survived by three sisters, Ella Braun of Madison, WI, Marcella Ohlenforst of Rayne, and Sylvia Jean Fruge of Crowley; two brothers, Louis A. Leonards and his wife Patty of Shreveport, LA and Leonard "Buck" Leonards of Crowley; and thirty-eight nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gertrude Dischler Leonards; two brothers, Edwin Leonards and his wife Genevieve and Blaise Leonards and his wife Bernadine; one sister, Philo Ohlenforst and her husband John; one sister in law Bobbie Leonards and two brothers in law, Andrew Ohlenforst and Johnny Mack Fruge. Pallbearers will be nephews of Ms. Leonards. The family would like to thank the staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center and Lamm Hospice for the exceptional care that Ms. Dot received during her stay. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or St. Michaels School in Crowley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 16 to July 18, 2019

