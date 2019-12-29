Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Danum Foreman. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Dorothy Danum Foreman, 97, who passed away December 28, 2019 at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting to have no public visitation. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Dorothy, or "Moma Dot" as she was affectionately called, led a full and robust life. In her teens she was a star basketball player for Crowley High School (1939 graduate) and was a lifeguard. As an adult "Moma Dot" had many hobbies but her passion was bowling. She began bowling in the mid-60's and continued through the turn of the century. She held many bowling league offices and also coached. Her professional life of 48 years in nursing was her greatest pride besides family. She was employed by hospitals, doctors, and service professionals and held in high esteem by those in her profession. The family finds solace in the fact that exactly one week prior to her death, their beloved Mother was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Becky Fogleman who helped prepare her mother's glorious path to Heaven. Rest in Peace our Beloved Mother. She is survived by three daughters, Deanna Meaux Bryant of Metairie, Mona Meaux Cart and her husband Joel of Iota, and Penny Meaux Edwards of Broussard; seven grandchildren, Keith Danum Bryant and wife Stephanie, Kristin Bryant Dantin and her husband Derek, Rhonda Trahan Hamic and husband Stephen; Lyndie Trahan Kuffler and her husband Keith; Devon Raye Fogleman, Alex Michael Fogleman, and Jace Allen Fogleman; and her son-in-law, Michael Fogleman. 'Mama Dot' is preceded in death by her former husband, L.J. Meaux; her husband, Brady Foreman; her daughter, Becky Meaux Fogleman; her parents, Edward and Gladys DaCosta Danum; two sisters, Marguerite Danum Uzzo, and Edna Danum Corkin; one brother, Jackie Danum; one granddaughter, Paige Alexandra Fogleman; and son-in-law, Marion D. Edwards.

