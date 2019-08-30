Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Dezauche "Dotsy" Tomlinson. View Sign Service Information Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-948-6523 Send Flowers Obituary

Dotsy was born in Opelousas on July 27, 1921. She was the second of three daughters born to William Allen and Josie Price Dezauche. Her home has always been Opelousas, where she graduated from Opelousas High School in 1938. She attended Gulf Park College in Long Beach, MS and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. In 1941, she married Robert Sanders Tomlinson, who shortly after entered the Army Air Corps to serve in World War II. Two sons were born to them, Robert Sanders Tomlinson Jr. (Marie) and Allen Tabor Tomlinson (Mary). In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Robbie and wife Addy Tomlinson, Ross Tomlinson, Ryan Tomlinson and fiancée Stephanie Myers, and Carrie Tomlinson Richard; six great-grandchildren: Bobby Tomlinson, Victor Tomlinson, Oren Tomlinson, Finley Tomlinson, Wesley Tomlinson, and Bradley Weeks; two step-grandchildren: Trey Quirk and his wife Jennifer, Tyler Quirk and his wife Heather; and two step-great-grandchildren: Devin Myers and Conner Quirk. Together they all called her Granny. Dotsy was very close to her nieces and nephews: Whyte Owen IV, Jo Ann O. Caillouet, Lynn O. Hair Segura, Stanford Owen, Patricia O. Fisher and Jane O. Zeiger. She was preceded in death by her parents William Allen and Josie Price Dezauche, her older sister, Josephine Dezauche Owen (W.G. Owen III) and her younger sister, Norma Ann Dezauche Yerger (John). Dotsy loved life and she constantly thanked God for her blessings. She enjoyed golf, bowling and bridge, traveling with Bobby in their R.V. and creating art. We wish to thank her wonderful caregivers for the last 8 years of devoted care; Norma Hammond, Barbara Jones and Carla Broussard. Lastly, the family would like to acknowledge the devoted care given by her pastor, Dean Rydbeck and the extended family of Hope Presbyterian Church. Dotsy grew up attending Church in the little white wooden sanctuary that sat on the present church site, where her father served as an elder. Her humble, sweet spirit and love reflected her absolute faith in her Lord Jesus Christ. Visitation will be at Hope Presbyterian Church in Opelousas on August 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with the Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery. Strength and dignity are her clothing … And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue … Her children rise up and called her blessed … A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised … Proverbs 31. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at Dotsy was born in Opelousas on July 27, 1921. She was the second of three daughters born to William Allen and Josie Price Dezauche. Her home has always been Opelousas, where she graduated from Opelousas High School in 1938. She attended Gulf Park College in Long Beach, MS and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. In 1941, she married Robert Sanders Tomlinson, who shortly after entered the Army Air Corps to serve in World War II. Two sons were born to them, Robert Sanders Tomlinson Jr. (Marie) and Allen Tabor Tomlinson (Mary). In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Robbie and wife Addy Tomlinson, Ross Tomlinson, Ryan Tomlinson and fiancée Stephanie Myers, and Carrie Tomlinson Richard; six great-grandchildren: Bobby Tomlinson, Victor Tomlinson, Oren Tomlinson, Finley Tomlinson, Wesley Tomlinson, and Bradley Weeks; two step-grandchildren: Trey Quirk and his wife Jennifer, Tyler Quirk and his wife Heather; and two step-great-grandchildren: Devin Myers and Conner Quirk. Together they all called her Granny. Dotsy was very close to her nieces and nephews: Whyte Owen IV, Jo Ann O. Caillouet, Lynn O. Hair Segura, Stanford Owen, Patricia O. Fisher and Jane O. Zeiger. She was preceded in death by her parents William Allen and Josie Price Dezauche, her older sister, Josephine Dezauche Owen (W.G. Owen III) and her younger sister, Norma Ann Dezauche Yerger (John). Dotsy loved life and she constantly thanked God for her blessings. She enjoyed golf, bowling and bridge, traveling with Bobby in their R.V. and creating art. We wish to thank her wonderful caregivers for the last 8 years of devoted care; Norma Hammond, Barbara Jones and Carla Broussard. Lastly, the family would like to acknowledge the devoted care given by her pastor, Dean Rydbeck and the extended family of Hope Presbyterian Church. Dotsy grew up attending Church in the little white wooden sanctuary that sat on the present church site, where her father served as an elder. Her humble, sweet spirit and love reflected her absolute faith in her Lord Jesus Christ. Visitation will be at Hope Presbyterian Church in Opelousas on August 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with the Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery. Strength and dignity are her clothing … And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue … Her children rise up and called her blessed … A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised … Proverbs 31. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close