Memorial services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Dorothy Ellen Durio, age 60, who passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at her residence in Lawtell. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. The Deacon Sammy Diesi will officiate at the services. Ms. Durio was a native of Marietta, GA, a former resident of Baton Rouge, and resident of Opelousas for the past 7 years. Dot was a member of AA, an amazing writer, loved poetry, loved politics and fought hard for what she believed in. She also enjoyed being a Special Education teacher in Baton Rouge. She loved her dogs, Daisy & Sophie, as well as her numerous cats, and classical and classic rock music, especially The Beatles. Survivors include one daughter, Marguerite Durio of Richmond, TX; her father and stepmother, Glyn Durio and the former Barbara Grogan Durio of Opelousas; two brothers, Michael Durio of Phoenix, AZ and Bryan Durio and his wife, Laura, of Lawrenceville, GA; one sister, Anne D. Fitzpatrick and her husband, Mark, of Geneva, Switzerland; one niece, Eleanor Fitzpatrick; and one nephew, Andrew Fitzpatrick. She was preceded in death by her mother, the former Bessie Guedry Durio. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 am Monday until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019