Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ellen Durio. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Dorothy Ellen Durio, age 60, who passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at her residence in Lawtell. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. The Deacon Sammy Diesi will officiate at the services. Ms. Durio was a native of Marietta, GA, a former resident of Baton Rouge, and resident of Opelousas for the past 7 years. Dot was a member of AA, an amazing writer, loved poetry, loved politics and fought hard for what she believed in. She also enjoyed being a Special Education teacher in Baton Rouge. She loved her dogs, Daisy & Sophie, as well as her numerous cats, and classical and classic rock music, especially The Beatles. Survivors include one daughter, Marguerite Durio of Richmond, TX; her father and stepmother, Glyn Durio and the former Barbara Grogan Durio of Opelousas; two brothers, Michael Durio of Phoenix, AZ and Bryan Durio and his wife, Laura, of Lawrenceville, GA; one sister, Anne D. Fitzpatrick and her husband, Mark, of Geneva, Switzerland; one niece, Eleanor Fitzpatrick; and one nephew, Andrew Fitzpatrick. She was preceded in death by her mother, the former Bessie Guedry Durio. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 am Monday until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Dorothy Ellen Durio, age 60, who passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at her residence in Lawtell. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. The Deacon Sammy Diesi will officiate at the services. Ms. Durio was a native of Marietta, GA, a former resident of Baton Rouge, and resident of Opelousas for the past 7 years. Dot was a member of AA, an amazing writer, loved poetry, loved politics and fought hard for what she believed in. She also enjoyed being a Special Education teacher in Baton Rouge. She loved her dogs, Daisy & Sophie, as well as her numerous cats, and classical and classic rock music, especially The Beatles. Survivors include one daughter, Marguerite Durio of Richmond, TX; her father and stepmother, Glyn Durio and the former Barbara Grogan Durio of Opelousas; two brothers, Michael Durio of Phoenix, AZ and Bryan Durio and his wife, Laura, of Lawrenceville, GA; one sister, Anne D. Fitzpatrick and her husband, Mark, of Geneva, Switzerland; one niece, Eleanor Fitzpatrick; and one nephew, Andrew Fitzpatrick. She was preceded in death by her mother, the former Bessie Guedry Durio. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 am Monday until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close