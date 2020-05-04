A private graveside service for Dorothy Gondron Landry was conducted on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Entombment followed at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum. Dorothy G. Landry, age 94, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 7:41 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Dorothy G. Landry was born on December 25, 1925, to Laurent and Camille Borel Gondron. Dorothy loved going to the casino, going for walks, traveling, and working in her flower garden. She enjoyed keeping her home up by cleaning and making it spotless. One of her favorite past time was reading the Daily Iberian on a daily basis and was a carrier of the paper for many years. She is survived by her children, her son, Elwood Gerald "T-Boy" Hebert and his wife Martha, her daughter, Melodie Landry and her husband Michael; her sister, Jane Day; two brothers, Allan Gondron and his wife Joyce, and Richard Gondron and his wife Evelyn; grandchildren, Corey Landry and his wife Yvette, Lindsey Guidry and her husband Shannon, Joshua Landry and his wife Angela, Maddy Landry and fiancé Jovan, Gerald Hebert and wife Kayla, Paige Landry and husband Jeff, Mandy Clement and husband Jarod, Slade Landry and his wife Ashley, Cassie Landry; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, and best friend and neighbor, Deloris Hebert and Mozell Fletcher who were greatly appreciated for all the help they gave her over the years. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husbands, Elwood Hebert and Paul Landry; her parents, Laurent and Camille Borel Gondron, Toone Gondron; her daughter, Charlotte H. Hebert and Kerry Landry. The family of Mrs. Landry wishes to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation to Maison Tech Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana for all their love and devotion to Dorothy during her time of need. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020.