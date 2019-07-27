Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" Gaspard. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at a 10:00AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Gaspard, 89, who passed away on July 27, 2019 at Pelican Point Nursing Home. Fr. Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Mrs. Dorothy, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Gilbert Schexnayder and the former Lillie Hoffpauir. "Dot" enjoyed cooking and sewing and especially loved making clothes for her great-grandchildren. Her favorite activity was preparing meals for her family and friends. Her cooking skills were exquisite, and her family was often in the pot before her meals were ready. She was a spicy and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Lily Stone and husband Jerry; son, Roland J. Gaspard; grandchildren, Donald J. Gaspard and wife Gina, Farrin Gaspard and wife Amie, David Duhon and wife Karen and their children Emily and Brandon Duhon, Amy Prejean and husband Dwayne and their children Blaine and Dayton Prejean, Todd Gaspard and wife Melissa, Danielle Hirsch and husband Eric and their children Sydney and Harrison Hirch, Kelly Gaspard, Coby Gaspard; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Joseph Gaspard; son, Ronald Gaspard; parents, Gilbert and Lillie Schexnayder; and 3 sisters. Pallbearers will be David Duhon, Donald J. Gaspard, Dwayne Prejean, Jerry Stone, Dayton and Blaine Prejean. The family would like to thank Pelican Pointe Nursing Home and Lamm Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Mrs. Gaspard.

