Dorothy Hebert Chauvin
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in St. Jules Catholic Church for Dorothy Hebert Chauvin, 90, who passed away on November 23, 2020 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor. Father Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath, LA. Mrs. Dorothy, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Robley Hebert and the former Esta Mitchell. She loved all of her cats and doing crossword puzzles. Dorothy will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Alva Mae Carlin; daughter, Joan Chauvin Edgar (Allen); Son, Patrick Wayne Chauvin (Vickie); grandsons, James David Atkins, Jr. (Dana), Cody Wayne Chauvin; granddaughter, Nikki Clare Chauvin (Eric); great-grandchildren, David James Atkins and Berkley Hayes Picard; step-grandchildren, Rachael Edgar and Allen "Frosty" Edgar, Jr.; step great-grandchildren, Ali and Aiden Edgar; sister-in-law, Beatrice Chauvin; brother-in-law, James A. Chauvin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harry J. Chauvin; her parents, Robley and Esta Hebert. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM on Wednesday morning in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be James D. Atkins, Jr., Frosty Edgar, Allen Edgar, Sr., Cody Chauvin, Eric Picard and Johnny Robison. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Hospice of Acadiana. Personal condolences may be sent to the Chauvin family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
