1/1
Dorothy June Kellum Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy June Kellum Bryant, 91, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. Inurnment will be held on Friday, September 18th at 10:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Dorothy was born on June 28, 1929, in Brazil, Indiana and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Dorothy was a loving home-maker and enjoyed watching television. Most of all, she treasured the time spent with her family and friends. Dorothy is survived by two sons, James Erwin and his wife, Ginger of Phoenix, AZ and William Erwin and his spouse Dave Kersey of Goodyear, AZ; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Bryant; her parents, William Albert and Agnes Grosjean Kellum; her only daughter, LeJeune Benton; her toddler son, Jerry Wayne Erwin and her son-in-law, Rodney Benton. The family wishes to thank Dr. Brewer of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical for his gracious, comforting bedside manner during this difficult journey, allowing time to be spent with Dorothy. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FOUNTAIN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved