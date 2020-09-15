Dorothy June Kellum Bryant, 91, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. Inurnment will be held on Friday, September 18th at 10:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Dorothy was born on June 28, 1929, in Brazil, Indiana and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Dorothy was a loving home-maker and enjoyed watching television. Most of all, she treasured the time spent with her family and friends. Dorothy is survived by two sons, James Erwin and his wife, Ginger of Phoenix, AZ and William Erwin and his spouse Dave Kersey of Goodyear, AZ; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Bryant; her parents, William Albert and Agnes Grosjean Kellum; her only daughter, LeJeune Benton; her toddler son, Jerry Wayne Erwin and her son-in-law, Rodney Benton. The family wishes to thank Dr. Brewer of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical for his gracious, comforting bedside manner during this difficult journey, allowing time to be spent with Dorothy. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
