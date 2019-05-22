Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy K. Gauthé. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Dorothy K. Gauthé, 95, who died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Reverend Arockiadass Vincent Thanaraj, Parochial Vicar of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in, Scott will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include one daughter, Janice Menard and her husband, Mike; two sons, Michael Gauthé and his wife, Debbie and Steven Gauthé; five grandchildren, Heather Gauthé Smith, Heath Menard, Brandon Gauthé, Brittni Menard Henry, and Jenna Gauthé Johnson; eleven great-randchildren; and one sister, Joyce Leveque. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Gauthé; her parents, Frank A. and Alvina Pansano Kampmann; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Gauthé; one brother, Buddy Kampmann; and one sister, Butsy Ross. Dorothy Kampmann Gauthé was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Scott for most of her life. She worked as a Secretary for the L. Leo Judice Elementary School for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Community in Scott. Mrs. Gauthé was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Heath Menard, Tommy Menard, Ricky Leveque, Kenny Leveque, Brandon Gauthé, Donald "Pip" Miller and Byron Jenkins. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday May 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed by the Catholic Daughters on Friday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Gauthé's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston, Ste 200, Lafayette, La 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gauthé family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana, for their kindness, compassion, and gentle care given to Mrs. Gauthé during her time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Dorothy K. Gauthé, 95, who died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Reverend Arockiadass Vincent Thanaraj, Parochial Vicar of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in, Scott will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include one daughter, Janice Menard and her husband, Mike; two sons, Michael Gauthé and his wife, Debbie and Steven Gauthé; five grandchildren, Heather Gauthé Smith, Heath Menard, Brandon Gauthé, Brittni Menard Henry, and Jenna Gauthé Johnson; eleven great-randchildren; and one sister, Joyce Leveque. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Gauthé; her parents, Frank A. and Alvina Pansano Kampmann; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Gauthé; one brother, Buddy Kampmann; and one sister, Butsy Ross. Dorothy Kampmann Gauthé was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Scott for most of her life. She worked as a Secretary for the L. Leo Judice Elementary School for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Community in Scott. Mrs. Gauthé was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Heath Menard, Tommy Menard, Ricky Leveque, Kenny Leveque, Brandon Gauthé, Donald "Pip" Miller and Byron Jenkins. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday May 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed by the Catholic Daughters on Friday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Gauthé's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston, Ste 200, Lafayette, La 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gauthé family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana, for their kindness, compassion, and gentle care given to Mrs. Gauthé during her time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 22 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close