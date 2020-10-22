Dorothy "Dot" Randolph Reed passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. She was 90 years old and was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Dorothy attended elementary school at F.M. Hamilton and graduated an excellent student from Lafayette High School. Dorothy was married to the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Reed, and they spent 32 loving years together. She met Bob in the oilfield, where they both had careers and eventually retired. She thoroughly enjoyed her job as a superb secretary and eventual salesperson for Armco Steel Corporation, National Supply Division. There, she was "one of the guys"! She was a member of the Desk and Derrick Club for many years and served as Secretary-Treasurer. Her husband Bob was a vet of WWII and served as submariner on the "Queenfish". She and Bob traveled the country, attending various submarine conventions, reuniting with his fellow submariners of the "Queenfish" and with the many other vets that served on subs in the war. This was one of their passions and Dot did extensive research on the subject. She also helped to organize a few of the conventions. She was an avid reader and enjoyed singing with her family in the church choir. She also loved playing piano, guitar, the large double bass and the "gut bucket" with family and friends. She and her girlfriends formed a musical group and entertained for various oilfield conventions and other meetings and gatherings. They once dressed up as hillbillies, wearing beards and overalls and singing country and hillbilly music, calling themselves "The Smothered Brothers and Smellie Mae". She always looked forward to phone calls from her only sibling, her brother, Dr. Jerry "Bee" Broussard, to hear what new jokes and funny stories he had to tell. She was beautiful and had grace and style, loved to laugh and enjoyed writing funny poems and ditties for family and friends, no matter the subject. She was strong and always upbeat, no matter what life tossed her way. She was a wonderful mother and she and her jovial personality will surely be missed. The family is grateful to the dedicated and compassionate team members of Hospice of Acadiana and to the staff of Cornerstone at the Ranch. Personal condolences may be sent to the Reed Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
