Dorothy Savoie "Dottie" Blanchard
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Dorothy "Dottie" Savoie Blanchard, 41, who passed away on August 31, 2020. Fr. Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant and will conduct the funeral services. Dottie, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of Dale Savoie and the former Barbara Barnwell. She is survived by her children, Hailey Blanchard and Hannah Blanchard; grandson, Cullen LaSalle; parents, Dale and Barbara Savoie; brother, Sidney E. Savoie II; and fiancé, Shannon Poirier. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Sidney E. Savoie and the former Doris Landry; maternal grandparents, Dorothy J. Barnwell and G. Henry Barnwell; and aunt, Anne Cheramie. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Savoie family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home
