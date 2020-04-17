Dorothy Soileau LeBlanc
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private graveside services will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Bellevue Memorial Park for Dorothy LeBlanc, age 90, the former Dorothy Soileau, who passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence in Port Barre. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Dorothy was a native of Ville Platte, a longtime resident of Opelousas and a resident of Port Barre for the last four years. She retired from Holsom Thrift Shop after thirty-three years of employment. After her retirement from Holsom's, she worked for Mary's Gift Shop in Benny's Grocery Store in Opelousas. Mrs. LeBlanc was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Bereavement Committee. She loved to travel and pulled her camper along to many places. She enjoyed camping, especially at Acadian Campground in Eunice. Ms. Dorothy also liked to take trips to the casino. She was a spirited lady and you knew something was up by the wag of her finger. Survivors include a son, Herman Doyle, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, of Ville Platte; two daughters, Barbara Doyle Guillory and her husband, George, of Port Barre and Sandra Doyle Stelly and her husband, Roger "Dale", of Leonville; her grandchildren, Renea Guillory, Mark Guillory and his wife, Carolynn, Kerrie Aymond and her companion, Matt LeBlanc, Cicely Theriot and her husband, Ned, Dawn Ducote and her husband, Michael, Grant Doyle and his wife, Tiffany, Gavin Doyle and Erica Doyle; a granddaughter-in-law, Beth Stelly; nineteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Doyle, Sr.; her second husband, Eddie Joseph LeBlanc; her parents, Cyrus Soileau and the former Matilda Manuel; a son, Robert Lane Doyle; a grandson, Eddie Lee Stelly; her sister, Jessie Mae Dupre and her husband, Emile "Boo"; a grandson-in-law, Jason Aymond. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 407-1907
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved