Private graveside services will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Bellevue Memorial Park for Dorothy LeBlanc, age 90, the former Dorothy Soileau, who passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence in Port Barre. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Dorothy was a native of Ville Platte, a longtime resident of Opelousas and a resident of Port Barre for the last four years. She retired from Holsom Thrift Shop after thirty-three years of employment. After her retirement from Holsom's, she worked for Mary's Gift Shop in Benny's Grocery Store in Opelousas. Mrs. LeBlanc was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Bereavement Committee. She loved to travel and pulled her camper along to many places. She enjoyed camping, especially at Acadian Campground in Eunice. Ms. Dorothy also liked to take trips to the casino. She was a spirited lady and you knew something was up by the wag of her finger. Survivors include a son, Herman Doyle, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, of Ville Platte; two daughters, Barbara Doyle Guillory and her husband, George, of Port Barre and Sandra Doyle Stelly and her husband, Roger "Dale", of Leonville; her grandchildren, Renea Guillory, Mark Guillory and his wife, Carolynn, Kerrie Aymond and her companion, Matt LeBlanc, Cicely Theriot and her husband, Ned, Dawn Ducote and her husband, Michael, Grant Doyle and his wife, Tiffany, Gavin Doyle and Erica Doyle; a granddaughter-in-law, Beth Stelly; nineteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Doyle, Sr.; her second husband, Eddie Joseph LeBlanc; her parents, Cyrus Soileau and the former Matilda Manuel; a son, Robert Lane Doyle; a grandson, Eddie Lee Stelly; her sister, Jessie Mae Dupre and her husband, Emile "Boo"; a grandson-in-law, Jason Aymond. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Apr. 17, 2020.