A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Thibodeaux Manuel will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prairie Ronde. Rev. Fr. Taj V. Glodd will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Prairie Ronde. It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dorothy Manuel announce the death of their dear loved one. She was born on September 23, 1931, in Church Point, LA, to Edless Thibodeaux, Sr. and Marie Semar Thibodeaux. She was a longtime resident of Opelousas. She passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 89 in Lafayette, LA. She was active in her church and a member of the Ladies Altar Society and Bereavement Committee. She was a previous member of the Home Demonstration Club. She was a homemaker and loved sewing, cooking and caring for her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Mike Manuel and wife, Yvette of Scott; daughters: Beverly Jaubert of Prairie Ronde; Kathy Moreau and husband, Ray of Church Point; Brenda Ancelet and husband, Russell of Lafayette; grandchildren: Lisa Landry and husband, Merl; Damian Moreau and wife, Dana; Blane Moreau and wife, Danielle; Christopher Moreau and wife, Lyra; Alicia Fontenot and husband, Lionel; Shana Lafleur, Angelic Andrepont and husband, Andre; Whitney Manuel, Chelsey Manuel Kingsley and husband, Justin; and Sydney Manuel; and 15 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Abner Manuel; her parents, Edless Thibodeaux and Marie Semar Thibodeaux; daughter, Leola Marcantel; brothers, Allan Thibodeaux, Gerald Thibodeaux, and Edless "June" Thibodeaux, Jr.; sisters, Lillie Mae Stoute and Carrie Muratore; and grandson, Troy Savoie.The visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. There will be a Rosary prayed at 1p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 S. Union St, Opelousas, LA, 70570, (337)942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

