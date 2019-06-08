A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Dorothy V. Lasseigne at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Fr. Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary service will be prayed by Deacon Dwayne Joubert at 1:00 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Prairie Ronde. Mrs. Lasseigne, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home in Arnaudville. In her younger years she enjoyed going out dancing with her late husband, Roy. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Lester Richard; nieces, Norma Jeanne and husband, Tommy and Gloria Rivet; nephews, Donald Richard and wife, Darlene and James Thibodeaux. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lasseigne; parents, Robert and Rosa Joubert Vige; infant brother, John Bastiste Vige; sisters, Eleanor V. Richard and Vernice V. Humprey. Pallbearers will be Doris Barrow, Gene Carriere, Glen Degueyter, Tommy Jeanne, Donald Richard and James Thibodeaux. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 8 to June 11, 2019