Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothymae Dixon. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Visitation 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Dorothymae Dixon, age 79, the former Dorothy Mae Hebert, who passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence in Rayne. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. Pastor Lucille Moore of Good Shepherd Church of Branch will officiate at the services. Mrs. Dixon was a native of Cankton for most of her life and a resident of Rayne for over twenty years. She enjoyed puzzle books and watching Western movies. Survivors include two sons, Wilbert Dixon and his wife, Melissa, of Rayne and Wilfred Dixon and his wife, Dozina, of Sulphur; five daughters, Darlene Broussard and her husband, Harold, of Rayne, Odelia Guidry and her husband, Joseph, of Rayne, Linda Young of Crowley, Mary Dixon of Lake Charles and Earline Dixon of Rayne; three grandchildren that she raised as her own, Andrea Freeman and her husband, Roderick, of Rayne, Michael Dixon and his wife, Nicole, of Rayne and Andrew Dixon of Lake Charles; one Godchild, Moses McCoy and his wife, LaToya, of Port Neches, TX; twenty-seven grandchildren; sixty-eight great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one brother, Gervis Hebert, Jr. of Carencro; and two sisters, Mary Lee Angelle and Mary Lou Hebert both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her husband of over forty years, Antoine Junius Dixon; her parents, Gervis Hebert, Sr. and the former Olivia Davis; two sons, James Dixon and Junius Dixon; two brothers, Joseph Hebert and Darrell Hebert; and one sister, Virginia McCoy. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Joseph Dixon, Josiah Dixon, Kevin Charlot, Roderick Freeman, Jonathan Dixon and Elijah Dixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilfred Dixon, Wilbert Dixon, Michael Dixon, Andrew Dixon and Moses McCoy, Sr. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Dorothymae Dixon, age 79, the former Dorothy Mae Hebert, who passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence in Rayne. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. Pastor Lucille Moore of Good Shepherd Church of Branch will officiate at the services. Mrs. Dixon was a native of Cankton for most of her life and a resident of Rayne for over twenty years. She enjoyed puzzle books and watching Western movies. Survivors include two sons, Wilbert Dixon and his wife, Melissa, of Rayne and Wilfred Dixon and his wife, Dozina, of Sulphur; five daughters, Darlene Broussard and her husband, Harold, of Rayne, Odelia Guidry and her husband, Joseph, of Rayne, Linda Young of Crowley, Mary Dixon of Lake Charles and Earline Dixon of Rayne; three grandchildren that she raised as her own, Andrea Freeman and her husband, Roderick, of Rayne, Michael Dixon and his wife, Nicole, of Rayne and Andrew Dixon of Lake Charles; one Godchild, Moses McCoy and his wife, LaToya, of Port Neches, TX; twenty-seven grandchildren; sixty-eight great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one brother, Gervis Hebert, Jr. of Carencro; and two sisters, Mary Lee Angelle and Mary Lou Hebert both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her husband of over forty years, Antoine Junius Dixon; her parents, Gervis Hebert, Sr. and the former Olivia Davis; two sons, James Dixon and Junius Dixon; two brothers, Joseph Hebert and Darrell Hebert; and one sister, Virginia McCoy. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Joseph Dixon, Josiah Dixon, Kevin Charlot, Roderick Freeman, Jonathan Dixon and Elijah Dixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilfred Dixon, Wilbert Dixon, Michael Dixon, Andrew Dixon and Moses McCoy, Sr. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close