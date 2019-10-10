Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Anthony Domingue. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette for Douglas Anthony Domingue, 58, who passed away on October 9, 2019 at 12:47 AM at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Father Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Doug, a resident of Lafayette, LA, was the son of the late Daniel Domingue and the former Lois Constantine. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie Gutierrez Domingue; one daughter, Karli Beth Domingue of Lafayette, LA; one son, Britain Gerard Domingue of Lafayette, LA; granddaughters, Raelynn Nicole Broussard and Iris Elizabeth Domingue; mother, Lois Constantine Domingue of Lafayette, LA; sisters, Becky Garrett and husband Marvin of Sulfur Springs, TX, Teri Manry of Kingwood, TX, Sharon Cruice of Lafayette, LA; brother, Shane Domingue of Lafayette, LA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Elizabeth Domingue; father, Daniel Dave Domingue; and brother-in-law, Gregory "Grizz" Manry. Doug was a native of Lafayette where he worked as a surveyor/project manager for Duplantis Design Group, PC. He was the former owner/operator of Douglas Domingue, Inc. (surveyor). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and was a proud member of the 1979 Lafayette High Championship Football Team, aka "Mahfouz's Black Shirt Mafia". Doug was instrumental in coordinating a monthly luncheon for the members of the aforementioned team. As a loving husband, father, son, brother and "Pop", Doug loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. To know Doug was to know a devout, God-fearing man with a sincere dedication to his family and friends. Doug will be fondly remembered for his kind, caring, loving, compassionate and selfless personality. His earthly journey wasn't easy for him health-wise, but he carried himself with dignity and grace every step of the way. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited by Christine LaCour at 6:30 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Britain Domingue, Anthony Comeaux, Duane Delhomme, Scott Price, Brett Boudreaux, and Michael Andrus. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the 1979 Lafayette High "Mighty Lions" Championship Football Team, Bobby Guillory, Edmund Hanks, and Rayford Constantine. Personal condolences may be sent to the Domingue family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette for Douglas Anthony Domingue, 58, who passed away on October 9, 2019 at 12:47 AM at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Father Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Doug, a resident of Lafayette, LA, was the son of the late Daniel Domingue and the former Lois Constantine. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie Gutierrez Domingue; one daughter, Karli Beth Domingue of Lafayette, LA; one son, Britain Gerard Domingue of Lafayette, LA; granddaughters, Raelynn Nicole Broussard and Iris Elizabeth Domingue; mother, Lois Constantine Domingue of Lafayette, LA; sisters, Becky Garrett and husband Marvin of Sulfur Springs, TX, Teri Manry of Kingwood, TX, Sharon Cruice of Lafayette, LA; brother, Shane Domingue of Lafayette, LA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Elizabeth Domingue; father, Daniel Dave Domingue; and brother-in-law, Gregory "Grizz" Manry. Doug was a native of Lafayette where he worked as a surveyor/project manager for Duplantis Design Group, PC. He was the former owner/operator of Douglas Domingue, Inc. (surveyor). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and was a proud member of the 1979 Lafayette High Championship Football Team, aka "Mahfouz's Black Shirt Mafia". Doug was instrumental in coordinating a monthly luncheon for the members of the aforementioned team. As a loving husband, father, son, brother and "Pop", Doug loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. To know Doug was to know a devout, God-fearing man with a sincere dedication to his family and friends. Doug will be fondly remembered for his kind, caring, loving, compassionate and selfless personality. His earthly journey wasn't easy for him health-wise, but he carried himself with dignity and grace every step of the way. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited by Christine LaCour at 6:30 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Britain Domingue, Anthony Comeaux, Duane Delhomme, Scott Price, Brett Boudreaux, and Michael Andrus. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the 1979 Lafayette High "Mighty Lions" Championship Football Team, Bobby Guillory, Edmund Hanks, and Rayford Constantine. Personal condolences may be sent to the Domingue family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close