Douglas C. Longman, Sr. (Aug. 18, 1930 - Sept. 4, 2020), age 90, a resident of Maurice and a native of Eunice, Louisiana, died on September 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Beverly Miller Longman and his children, Douglas C. Longman Jr. and his wife Kitty, Stacey Longman Frederick and her husband Thomas J. Frederick, Sr., and Scott Longman and his wife Melissa; seven grandchildren, Conrad Longman III and his wife Jessie, Merritt Longman, Thomas J. Frederick Jr. and his wife Caitlyn, Paige Frederick, Alex Longman, Elizabeth Longman, and Rebecca Longman; and 3 great grandchildren, Douglas Longman IV, Tripp Frederick, and Landon Frederick. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. Longman and Hazel Longman; two brothers, Jere J. Longman and Dr. Jeffery J. Longman. He was a graduate of St. Edmund High School and USL. He was a retired Hospital Administrator, serving 30 years with Moosa Memorial Hospital and as an Interim Administrator for various hospitals thereafter. He served on the Louisiana Hospital Association Board of Trustees, the Southwest Hospital District, and as a delegate on the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board for the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. He was a lifetime member of the Louisiana Hospital Association and the Southwest Hospital District. He was a five year veteran of the U.S. Naval Air. He was President of the Eunice Rotary Club, Board Member of the Eunice Chamber of Commerce, he served on the Louisiana State University – Eunice Advisory Board, and as a Boy Scout Master for several years. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, Louisiana, a rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m., and services will follow. A private burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eunice, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a local Boy Scouts of America troop, or the charity of your choice
