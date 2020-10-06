A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette for Douglas E. Mistich, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette surrounded by his family. The family requests that visitation be observed in Our Lady of Fatima Church prior to the Funeral Mass from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park. Reverend Monsignor Jefferson J. DeBlanc, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass. For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Douglas. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 11:00 a.m. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/DouglasMistich.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Linda Sullivan Mistich; his children, Troy Mistich and wife, Stacey, Todd Mistich and wife, Stephanie, Jan Stipelcovich, Jr. and wife, Victoria, and Jamie Davidson and husband, John; his grandchildren, Pamela Vancleave, Mallory Grisham, Charlie Mistich, Chase Mistich, Sherry Mistich, Kristen Geoffroy, and Ethan Davidson; great-grandchildren, Madalynn Purvis, Anna Purvis, KamdanVancleave, and Amelia Grisham; his brother, Peter Mistich and wife, Diane; and his loving best friend and companion, his Poodle, Jacques. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Mistich and Bernice Buras Fontenot; his step-father, Hubert Fontenot; his grandson, Blake Vancleave. Douglas E. Mistich was born in Port Sulphur, Louisiana on June 13, 1944 and graduated from Opelousas High School in 1962. Upon graduating high school, he immediately enlisted in the United States Navy. He served our country, proudly for three years. He met the love of his life, the former Linda Sullivan in 1975 in Buras, Louisiana. Together they raised a blended family and loved their children dearly. They have been residents of Lafayette, Louisiana for the past 30 years. Douglas worked in the Oil & Gas Industry for many years. He worked as a warehouse dispatcher for Chevron and later worked in welding and fabrication with his brother, Pete at Mistich, Inc, which they owned. At the end of his career he was an HSE Manager for a small oil & gas construction company. He also worked for the Lafayette Sheriff Office before retiring in 2010. Douglas was a hard worker and a good leader. Douglas was a talented oil painter, though he was humble about it. He was a wonderful cook, his family believed he could've had his own restaurant. His gumbo, chili, homemade roux, and boiled crawfish were always made to perfection. Douglas valued gathering his family and sharing a warm meal together. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to all. Douglas was a practical jokester and knew how to make people smile. Douglas struggled with his health the last few years. His ability to paint slowly faded, as did his grand feasts in his kitchen, but his love for his family never wavered. His family graciously stood by him through all the hard times. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Mistich's name to America Needs Fatima, P.O. Box 341 Hanover, PA. 17331 or visit www.Americaneedsfatima.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mistich family to the nurses, doctors and staff of NSI Hospice, for their kindness, compassion and care given to Mr. Mistich and his family during their time of need. The family would also like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Chen and his staff for the many years of dedication and care. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.