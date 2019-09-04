Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am in Gallant Fields of Greenlawn Memorial Gardens for Dow "D.W." Rushing Jr., 92, who passed away September 3, 2019 at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, La. Military funeral honors will be presented. Survivors include two sons, Randy Rushing of Breaux Bridge and Larry Rushing of Plano, Tex.; two daughters, Linda Rushing of Lafayette and Susan Champagne of Carencro; nine grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Rushing, Shana Breaux, Laura Marie Rushing, Amanda Champagne Boudreaux, Jason Michael Domingue, Rachel Champagne Fusselman, Kaylie Claire Rushing, Brandon Michael Champagne, and Randy Trent Rushing; and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Rushing; and his parents, Rose and Dow Rushing, Sr. D.W. was a native of Marion, La., and a longtime resident of Lafayette. He was a proud United States veteran, retiring from the U.S. Army with 25 years of service. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for five years. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337-706-8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019