Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the viewing on March 22, 2019 at David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508 from 6 pm till 9 pm. Funeral services will be held March 23, at Our Saviors Church, 655 Hwy 96, Broussard, Louisiana 70518 from 9 am with visitation at the church until service time 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Gretna, Louisiana at the Westlawn Cemeteries 72 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, La 70053 for family only. Doyle E. Coffelt passed away on March 16, 2019 surrounded by his family in Broussard, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his wife Joan A. Coffelt, son Mitchell E. Coffelt, mother Lorene Louise Silkwood Coffelt Story, father Ralph Clearance Coffelt, step father Roy A. Story. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Coffelt and two sons, Michael (wife Mary), Mark (Osric), grandchildren Trisha and Chuck Hackett, Chad and Katy Coffelt, Daniel and Ashley Coffelt, Stephanie and John Gerdsen, Josh and Monique Plendl, Daniel and Britney Plendl and 15 great grandchildren. Doyle was born on June 24, 1933 in Ashland, Kansas. He joined the US Army on October 20, 1953 in Oklahoma City. He married Joan Anne Dulaney February 27, 1954 in Waurika, Oklahoma. Doyle retired from Conoco Inc after 32 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed his career in the oil field and was proud of the accomplishments he dedicated himself to. Doyle was a volunteer firefighter with the Woodland West Fire Department in Harvey Louisiana and served as president for several years. After retirement, Doyle and Joan enjoyed a brief time of relaxation before Joan passed away November 20, 1993. For the next 26 years, Doyle thoroughly enjoyed his time serving others, never expecting anything in return. He volunteered and served at Gretna United Methodist Church as grounds custodian, served on the board of directors for the church, building supervisor for new construction projects. Doyle participated in 29 construction missionary trips in the US as well as 12 foreign countries. Doyle's happiest moments were when he was being the hands and feet of Jesus. He was a model man with a legacy that he left behind for his family and friends to see all the days of his life.

316 Youngsville Highway

Lafayette , LA 70508

