A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Dudley J. "D. J." Dupuis, Sr., 87, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 6:50 a.m. surrounded by his loving family. D.J. was extremely active in his church parish, community and business associations. Some of his accomplishments included numerous positions with the 4th degree Knight of Columbus including Grand Knight. President of St. Lawrence of Mowata Parish Council, President of St. Michael's of Crowley Parish Council, President of Rotary International Club of Crowley, Acadia Parish Police Juror, President of Crowley Chamber of Commerce, President of Wholesale Distributors Association President of American Supply Association and a member of Acadia Post 15. D.J's greatest joys included dancing with his beautiful wife, holding and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, making sausage and boudin with his sons and grandsons, visiting with his friends and customers and knowing his children are happy. Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating with Msgr. Paul Metrejean concelebrating. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Monday at 6:00 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier. The burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mr. Dupuis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sybil Laughlin Dupuis of Crowley; two daughters, Jana D. Strickland and her husband Jim of League City, TX, Lori D. Simpson and her husband Rich of Great Mills, MD; three sons, John Dupuis and his wife Lisa of Florence, AL, Darren Dupuis and his wife Danna of Shreveport, David Dupuis and his fiancé' Nicole of Crowley; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Idee Guilbeaux Dupuis; three sisters, Jacqueline Dupuis Trahan, Jeanie Dupuis Dubey and Mary Lou Darbonne; three brother, V. L. Barnhill, Lloyd Barnhill and Bea Dupuis. Pallbearers will be Michael Dupuis, Noah Dupuis, Jared Dupuis, Blake Greener, Steven Kennedy, Tyler Simon. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Aertker, Dr. Wade May, Dr. Dale Leleux and Lamm Hospice Care for the care they gave to D.J. We would also like to thank those that took such good care of our husband and father, Weyland Robinson, Shirley Cormier, Frances Guidry, and Robin Legros and the many friends that provided prayers and blessing to all. 