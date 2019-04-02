A funeral service will be held for Duke Michael Walls, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Pastor Benny Reppond will conduct the service. Rite of Committal will follow in the Johnson Cemetery in Bayou Chicot. Duke, age 57, a resident of Lawtell, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother Shelby Duke Clifton and husband, Claude of Lawtell, daughter, Destiny Alane Bass, Natchitoches, brother, Zane Allen Walls and wife, Lisa of Lafayette, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father, Preston Harlan Walls, Jr., grandparents, Preston and Effie Walls, Sr. and Charles and Maxine Duke, and brother, Chad Walls. The family requests visitation be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The funeral home will reopen for visitation on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019