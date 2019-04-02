Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duke Michael Walls. View Sign

A funeral service will be held for Duke Michael Walls, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Pastor Benny Reppond will conduct the service. Rite of Committal will follow in the Johnson Cemetery in Bayou Chicot. Duke, age 57, a resident of Lawtell, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother Shelby Duke Clifton and husband, Claude of Lawtell, daughter, Destiny Alane Bass, Natchitoches, brother, Zane Allen Walls and wife, Lisa of Lafayette, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father, Preston Harlan Walls, Jr., grandparents, Preston and Effie Walls, Sr. and Charles and Maxine Duke, and brother, Chad Walls. The family requests visitation be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The funeral home will reopen for visitation on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at A funeral service will be held for Duke Michael Walls, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Pastor Benny Reppond will conduct the service. Rite of Committal will follow in the Johnson Cemetery in Bayou Chicot. Duke, age 57, a resident of Lawtell, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother Shelby Duke Clifton and husband, Claude of Lawtell, daughter, Destiny Alane Bass, Natchitoches, brother, Zane Allen Walls and wife, Lisa of Lafayette, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father, Preston Harlan Walls, Jr., grandparents, Preston and Effie Walls, Sr. and Charles and Maxine Duke, and brother, Chad Walls. The family requests visitation be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The funeral home will reopen for visitation on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. Funeral Home Sibille Funeral Home

2309 George Drive

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 948-6523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close