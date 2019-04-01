Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dustin Allen Wiltz. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Dustin Allen Wiltz, 21, who passed away Sunday, March 31st in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, April 3rd from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Thursday, April 4th at 8:30 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate the Mass and Father Gilbert Dutel will be the concelebrant. Dustin was born April 17, 1997, in Lafayette and was a native and life-long resident of Scott. He was a graduate of Carencro High School. Dustin was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend who was and will always be known as someone who was "living his best life." He enjoyed playing video games and eating pizza in his spare time. A proud veteran, Dustin currently served as a member of the 1020th Engineering Unit in the United States Army National Guard. From October 2017 through August 2018, Dustin served in Operation Enduring Freedom with his first deployment, making his family and friends so very proud of him. Dustin is survived by his beloved parents, Greg and Paula Lacy Wiltz; his sister and brother-in-law, Lauren Wiltz Cormier and Tyler Cormier; his maternal grandparents, Carol and Janet Lacy; his paternal grandparents, Allen "Sonny" and Lois Wiltz; his godparents, Andrea "Annie" Guidry and Chad "Bubba" Lacy; his girlfriend, Alyssa Barnes and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be laid to rest next to his cousin, Ryan Allen Guidry. Pallbearers will be Tyler Cormier, Ross Guidry, Conner Benoit, Colin Benoit, Tyler Wiltz and Parker Wiltz. Honorary Bearers are Chad Lacy, Steven Wiltz, Mark Wiltz, Randy Guidry, Jason Benoit, Blake Miller, Blake Guidry, De Vonte' Washington, Quinton Guerrero, Matthew LeBlanc and Robert Terro. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Wiltz family to Chief Anderson and the Carencro Police Department, as well as family and friends during this difficult time. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

1010 PANDORA ST

Lafayette , LA 70506

