Funeral services will be conducted for Dwight Anthony Thibodeaux, 69, at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9:00 AM until 2:45 PM. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 AM. A native of Weeks Island and a resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Thibodeaux passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence. He enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing, wood working and spoiling his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Hebert Thibodeaux of Jeanerette; his daughters, Stacie Guilbeau and her husband Barrett, Kelly Thibodeaux all of New Iberia, Kimberly Sharp and her husband Brady of Chattanooga, TN and Mindy Thibodeaux of Jeanerette; his brothers, Michael Thibodeaux and his wife Carolyn of Coteau and Kevin Thibodeaux and his wife Peggy of Jeanerette; his sister-in-law, Gail Thibodeaux of Jeanerette; his uncle and godfather, Melvin Rogers, Sr. and his wife Myra of Lydia; his grandchildren, Alex Langlois and his wife Dayna, Allison Trahan and her husband Andrew, Jonathan Thibodeaux, Elise Guilbeau, Owen Sharp, Colin Thibodeaux, Olivia Sharp and Ava Sharp and his great grandchildren, Alayna Langlois, Evelyn Langlois and Nicholas Langlois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph J. Thibodeaux, Sr. and Joyce Rogers Thibodeaux and his brother, Adolph J. "Butch" Thibodeaux, Jr. Pallbearers will be Alex Langlois, Jonathan Thibodeaux, Owen Sharp, Colin Thibodeaux, Paul Thibodeaux and Jason Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Thibodeaux, Kevin Thibodeaux, Barrett Guilbeau, Brady Sharp, Chad Thibodeaux and Andrew Trahan. The family would like to extend a Thank You to the Staff and Nurses at Acadian Hospice. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.