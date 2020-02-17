A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Earl "Dean" Comstock, 60, who passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. He was a kind and humble person who had a great sense of humor. Dean was an avid gardener, liked to go camping and was a great handyman. He loved to make desserts, especially pies. Earl is survived by his beloved wife, Jan Quibodeaux Comstock of Scott and his yorkie, Charlie; five brothers, Lonnie Comstock and his wife, Sylvia of Garnett, KS, Gene Comstock of Burlington, KS, Larry Dain of Topeka, KS, Bill Dain and his wife, Jolene of Overbrook, KS and Cecil Dain and his wife, Janet of Osage City, KS; four sisters, Sharlene Bell and her husband, Dorsey of Ripley, MS, Donna Glover of Burlington, KS, Geri Disterheft and her husband, Doug of Eau Claire, MI and Connie Diel of Independence, Kansas and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Eugene and Lois Hayworth Comstock; one brother, Roy Comstock; one sister, Carol Rendell and his stepmother, Shirley Comstock. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020