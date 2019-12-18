Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Gates. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Lafayette Memorial Park for Earl Gates, 78, who passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, Louisiana. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Reverend Chris Fusilier will conduct the services. Earl Gates was born November 18, 1941 in Houston, TX and was a long time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Milby High School. A proud Veteran, Earl served as a YN3 (Yeoman) in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a district manager for Kmart for 34 years. Earl was active in his community and belonged to the Lafayette Genealogical Society. Most of all, Earl loved spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Survivors include two daughters, Allison Gates Dulaney and Georgia Lynn Gates; one son, Rick Earl Gates; one sister, Betty Jane Goff; and three grandchildren, Jack Gates, Charlie Gates and Earl Berry. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cheryl Reh Gates; parents, Richard Earl Gates and Ruth Mae Laird Gates; sister, Earline Gates; and son-in-law, Paul Dulaney. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Gates's name to Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home, 1610 Evangeline Rd, Jennings, LA 70546. (veteran's home in Jennings) A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gates family to the staff of Lamm Family Care Hospice and the staff of Southwest Louisiana War Veteran Home in Jennings for their care and compassion shown to our dad. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019

