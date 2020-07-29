1/1
Earlene Patin Stelly
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Melancon Funeral Home (main location) in Carencro for Earlene Patin Stelly, age 70, who passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mrs. Stelly was born on August 6, 1949 in Lafayette and lived most of her life in Carencro. She loved being around her family and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include her son, Kevin Stelly and his wife, Sherri, of Church Point; two daughters, Tina Coble and her husband, Phillip, of Sunset and Lisa Simon of Carencro; her grandchildren, Brock Simon of Scott, Hailee Grossie and her husband, Blake, of Scott, and Lauren Simon of Lafayette; her great grandchildren, Laityn Francis and Danielle Grossie; and two sisters, Joyce Baudoin of Lafayette and Jenny Stelly and her husband, Jim, of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her father, Loudee Patin; her mother, Emma Lanclos; her brother, Russell Gautreaux; and one sister, Leona Savoie. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Kevin Stelly, Brock Simon, Phillip Coble and Blake Grossie. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
