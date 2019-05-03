Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earless Paul Romero. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton for Earless Paul Romero, 86, who died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center in Abbeville surrounded by his family. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. Reverend William Schambough, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Survivors include his beloved wife, Dorothy Baudoin Romero; three daughters, Sharon Romero and her husband, Patrick, Vickie Romero and her husband, Raywood and Karen Comeaux; two sons, Paul Romero and his wife, Tina and Lonnie Romero; two siblings, Oline Campbell and Eldis Romero; eight grandchildren, Kelli Berthelot (Raymond), Toni Gaspard (Dustin), Nikki Girouard (Kyle), Latisha Segura, Tonya Comeaux (Johnathon), Jamie Romero (Ryan), and Cody Comeaux; twenty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleus and Enola Gerard Romero; his brothers, Wilfred, Clifford, Sterling and Ellis Romero; and one grandson, Shawn P. Romero. Earless Romero was born in Youngsville, Louisiana and lived in the Milton area for most of his life. Earless grew up working the farm with his parents. He worked as a commercial truck driver as an adult. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and training his beagles. He was an animal lover, raising rabbits, cattle, pigs, and all types of farm animals. Earless was a hard worker that lead by example. He was a man of few words, but his family never doubted his love for them. He was a devoted husband for over 65 years to his loving wife Dot. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Paul Romero, Raywood Romero, Bryce Romero, Cody Comeaux, Ryan Englund, Kyle Girouard, Dustin Gaspard, and Lonnie Romero. 