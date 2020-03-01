Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earline Boudreaux Pesson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St Aloysius Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Aloysius Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earline Boudreaux Pesson passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 90. She was born on August 7, 1929 in Algiers, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dozelin Boudreaux and Euranie Alleman Boudreaux, and her husband, Dr. Lynn Louis Pesson. Beloved mother of daughter Abbie W. Wiler and sons Russell Louis Pesson and Dr. Charles Matthew Pesson; loving grandmother of Kara Pesson and Kelly Pesson, Louis Pesson, James Pesson, and Rebekah Pesson. She worked as an Executive Secretary at the Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La. She and her husband Lynn were founding members of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, La. Earline was an avid bridge player and loved to cook for her family and friends. She also devoted her time to numerous local charities. Relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at St Aloysius Church at 11:00 AM in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and internment will follow at St Gorge Cemetery. A reception at St Aloysius Church will follow interment. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020

