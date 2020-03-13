Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Asbury United Methodist Church for Earline Isaacs, 81, who passed away on March 11, 2020. Reverend Susan Ferguson will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Isaacs, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Eno Savoy and the former Lennie Baudoin. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, William H. Isaacs; two daughters, Leslie Isaacs and Alleta Emberland and her husband, Dana; two grandchildren, Erin Bernard and Gray Emberland; one great-grandson, Desmond Freemin; and siblings, Paul Jason Savoy, Deborah "Debbie" Savoy Babineaux, and Darryl Savoy. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Anna Lou Savoy Richard, Irvin J. Savoy, Alice Savoy Cox, Ella Jean "Jean" Savoy Baudoin, Eno J. Savoy, Jr. and Ora Savoy McLeland. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Asbury United Methodist Church on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Personal condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020