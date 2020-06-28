Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Funeral Services for Ms. Earline Marie McFarlin, 76, will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9 AM until 1 PM in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. A Rosary will be recited at 12 noon and Reflections of Life service will begin following the Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1110 Old Spanish Trail, Scott, LA at 2 PM. Sharing in the honor as Readers and Gift bearers for the Holy Mass will be Sydnie McFarlin, Layla McFarlin, Dianna Guillory and Jacquelin McFarlin. Ms. Earline McFarlin will be laid to rest at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in Scott, LA. Earline Marie Guidry McFarlin was born February 29, 1944 in Lafayette, LA. She passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Jennings, LA. Earline was the daughter of the late Davis & Eula Mae Guidry. Earline was a graduate of Lafayette High and a lifelong resident of Scott, LA. She enjoyed cooking (BEST cabbage rolls and fried chicken) and made "Chicken like I like it." Earline loved dancing to Cajun music and spending time with family and friends. During her many years of lovingly providing for her family she worked in different capacities at Vincent Metals, City of Lafayette, Lafayette Teen Court and Counsel on Aging. Earline was a parishioner of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Scott, until her health began to fail. She taught Catechism to the youth of Acadiana and shared her faith with many. Earline is survived by her daughter Dawn Hunt and husband Joey of Bridge City, TX; son Dean McFarlin and wife Jacquelin of Lafayette, LA and daughter Dana Manuel and husband Jason of Jennings, LA; one brother Nolan "Crip" Guidry and wife Sable of Judice, LA; grandchildren Brittani (Tyler) Blount, Coy Hunt, Mandy Williams, Jamie Duval, Ethan (Lynnsee) Hunt, Davis McFarlin, Sydnie McFarlin, Camille (Casey) Landry, Taylor Manuel, Lillian DeSoto, Canaan McFarlin, Devin McFarlin, Layla McFarlin, Makayla McFarlin, Waylon Manuel, Sara Manuel and 10 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents Davis and Eula Mae Guidry; sister Nita Boulet and her twin brother Earl J. Guidry. Pallbearers will be Ethan Hunt, Tyler Blount, Davis McFarlin Casey Landry, Canaan McFarlin and Taylor Manuel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leonard Guidry and Waylon Manuel. Our family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for providing support to not only our dear Earline, but also to our family. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Earline McFarlin by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Ms. Earline McFarlin and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory of Broussard, LA (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.