Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 Rosary 10:30 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 Graveside service 12:00 PM Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery

With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 12 Noon in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery, for Easten Joseph Marceaux, 95, who passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility in Maurice. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the graveside services. Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Chapman and Carleen Clement and her husband, Joseph; four sons, Kirk Brodhead and his wife, Linda, Garry Brodhead, Tim Marceaux and his wife, Jody, and Jim Marceaux and his wife, Dayna; one brother, Gerald Guidry and his wife, Alice; four brothers, Dallas Marceaux, June Marceaux, Maylon Marceaux and Ulyless Marceaux and twelve grandchildren, Bret Chapman, Shannon Chapman, Blake Brodhead, Brooke Brodhead, Ashley Brodhead, Blair Brodhead, Beau Brodhead, Lindsey Lomas, Logan Lomas, Karsyn Marceaux, Skylar Taylor, and Addison Spencer; and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Guidry Marceaux; his parents, Clarence Marceaux and Loretta Perrin Marceaux; one daughter-in-law, Andrea Brodhead; one sister, Irene Harrington; two brothers, Ellis Marceaux and Louis Marceaux. Easten Marceaux was a native of Kaplan and lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He loved to fish and go to all his grandchildren's games. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Airforce. Pallbearers will be Cullen Richard, Doug Judice, Beau Brodhead, Brad Boyd, Blake Brodhead, Logan Lomas and Chad Toups. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Easten Marceaux's name to Andrea Brodhead Foundation, c/o UL Lafayette, Post Office Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504-4290. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Marceaux family to Doctors and Staff of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility, for the excellent care, compassion and guidance give to our loved one and our family during this time of need. 