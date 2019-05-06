Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eben Seth Linscombe. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in The Bayou Church in Lafayette, for Eben Seth Linscombe, 39, who died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence in Youngsville. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Larry Myers, Pastor of Mexico Ministries in Denison, TX, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his daughter, Isla Grace Linscombe of Lafayette; his fiancée, Candace Greer of Lafayette; parents, Lance and Nancie Mullins Linscombe of Youngsville; two sisters, Nandi' Linscombe Shenkan and her husband, Andrew D. Shenkan of Youngsville and Hali Linscombe Marshall and her husband Brian Marshall of Lafayette; nieces and nephew, Francesca Prejean, Amelia Marshall and Max Marshall; mother of his daughter, Kayti Rayburn of Lafayette; three uncles, Bobby Linscombe (Cindy), Russell Linscombe (Charlotte) and David Mullins; two aunts, Elizabeth M. Tilley and Marilyn M. Degner (Don) and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Oran and Velma Foreman Linscombe and his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Bettye Clark Mullins; great aunt, Lil Duhon; aunt, Neva Leger Linscombe and cousin, Robert Linscombe. Eben was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. At age 13, he became an Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 19. He graduated from was a from St. Thomas Moore in 1997, followed by his associate degree from Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe. He attended Culinary College in Denver, Colorado and was an excellent cook who loved spending time with family and friends. Eben inherited his love for building and construction from both of his grandfathers. He took great joy in being outdoors, watching football, traveling, and skiing. We will forever miss his infectious smile, his laughter, sense of humor, charm, good nature, loving spirit, and big hearted personality. We loved his big bear hugs and towering height. He worked alongside his father and sisters at Cornerstone a family owned business as the maintenance supervisor. He was a wonderful loving father to his precious daughter, Isla Grace Linscombe, who was the joy of his life. Eben was totally devoted to the love of his life, Candace Greer and was a devoted and loving son and brother. Pallbearers will be Brian Marshall, Andrew Shenkan, Jordan Linscombe, Woodie Arnold, Darren Davis, Octave Forrester Schully IV, and Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Dundee, Jason Linscombe, Jarrett LeBlanc, Joel Romero. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. In Lieu of Flowers contributions can be made in Eben Linscombe's name to Mexico Outreach, P.O. Box 64317 Colorado Springs, CO 80962 Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in The Bayou Church in Lafayette, for Eben Seth Linscombe, 39, who died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence in Youngsville. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Larry Myers, Pastor of Mexico Ministries in Denison, TX, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his daughter, Isla Grace Linscombe of Lafayette; his fiancée, Candace Greer of Lafayette; parents, Lance and Nancie Mullins Linscombe of Youngsville; two sisters, Nandi' Linscombe Shenkan and her husband, Andrew D. Shenkan of Youngsville and Hali Linscombe Marshall and her husband Brian Marshall of Lafayette; nieces and nephew, Francesca Prejean, Amelia Marshall and Max Marshall; mother of his daughter, Kayti Rayburn of Lafayette; three uncles, Bobby Linscombe (Cindy), Russell Linscombe (Charlotte) and David Mullins; two aunts, Elizabeth M. Tilley and Marilyn M. Degner (Don) and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Oran and Velma Foreman Linscombe and his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Bettye Clark Mullins; great aunt, Lil Duhon; aunt, Neva Leger Linscombe and cousin, Robert Linscombe. Eben was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. At age 13, he became an Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 19. He graduated from was a from St. Thomas Moore in 1997, followed by his associate degree from Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe. He attended Culinary College in Denver, Colorado and was an excellent cook who loved spending time with family and friends. Eben inherited his love for building and construction from both of his grandfathers. He took great joy in being outdoors, watching football, traveling, and skiing. We will forever miss his infectious smile, his laughter, sense of humor, charm, good nature, loving spirit, and big hearted personality. We loved his big bear hugs and towering height. He worked alongside his father and sisters at Cornerstone a family owned business as the maintenance supervisor. He was a wonderful loving father to his precious daughter, Isla Grace Linscombe, who was the joy of his life. Eben was totally devoted to the love of his life, Candace Greer and was a devoted and loving son and brother. Pallbearers will be Brian Marshall, Andrew Shenkan, Jordan Linscombe, Woodie Arnold, Darren Davis, Octave Forrester Schully IV, and Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Dundee, Jason Linscombe, Jarrett LeBlanc, Joel Romero. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. In Lieu of Flowers contributions can be made in Eben Linscombe's name to Mexico Outreach, P.O. Box 64317 Colorado Springs, CO 80962 www.mxoutreach.org , Mexico Ministries, P.O. Box 596, Denison, TX 75021, www.mexicoministries.com. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Linscombe family to Darren Davis,Whispering Oaks Lodge Treatment Center and for all the love and support from the Barry and Angel Greer and Bob and Lynn Rayburn families. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 984-2811. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 6 to May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close