Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Funeral service 10:00 AM Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church

Funeral services will be conducted for Eda Dugas Barras, 87, at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Msgr. Robert Romero officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Sunday at 7:00 PM. A native of St. Martinville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Barras passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:07 PM at Landmark Nursing Facility in St. Martinville. She enjoyed painting, sewing, watching her favorite program, EWTN, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Sylvia B. Lassalle and her husband Pete of New Iberia and Michael Barras of Austin, TX; her sister, Delta D. Laperouse of St. Martinville; her grandchildren, Garrett Lassalle and his wife Karla, Chris Lassalle and his wife Kristi, Lauren L. Schouest and her husband Nick, Allison Lassalle, Ryan Barras and Nicholas Barras and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmel Barras; her son, Wayne J. Barras; her sisters, Eve Mouton Belaire and Rita D. Theriot; her brothers, Adam Dugas, Willis Dugas, R. L. Dugas and Kernis Dugas, Sr. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Barras, Pete Lassalle, Garrett Lassalle, Chris Lassalle, Brennon Schouest and Nash Lassalle.

