Memorial Services celebrating the life of Eddie David will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road Broussard, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 4 PM until time of services at 6 PM. Eddie J. David, 74, of New Iberia, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in New Iberia. Eddie was a retired carpenter and roofer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved music, dancing, cutting grass on his riding lawn mower and he was an avid APA Pool player. Anyone that knew Eddie was aware of his love for the New Orleans Saints!! Survivors include his daughters Krystal and husband Jessie Viator, Misty David Collins and husband Anthony Collins; son Eddie David Jr.; grandchildren Kristie Viator, Cheyenne Viator, Mckenzie Viator, Bryce Polk, Anthony David, Antanasha Collins, Antoine Collins, Shonda Daivd and Bryce David.; great granddaughter Brooklyn David; one sister Adabelle Broussard; uncle Legie Touchet, numerous nieces and nephews and a very special friend Wanda Gary. Preceding Mr. David in death were his wife of 44 years Cheryl M. David; grandson Antonio Jules Collins; brother Pervis David; sister Shirley Dautreuil; father and mother Ellie David and Agnes Touchet and in laws Elaine and Jules Maturin. The family of Eddie David wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bridgeway Hospice, Dr. William B. Roth and Iberia Medical Center doctors and staff. The family would like to send a special thanks to Wanda Gary for the love and care for Eddie. You many acts of kindness did not go unnoticed.

