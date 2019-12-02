Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Edelweiss "Edee" Hempel, 90, who passed away on December 2, 2019. Burial will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA on Thursday at 2:30 PM. Edee was an accomplished organist and played at many churches throughout her life starting at the age of 14. She volunteered at Regional Medical Center/Southwest for many years and received the Humanitarian Award. Her strong Christian faith and loving heart inspired family and friends everywhere. Ms. Hempel, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Julius Kasiske and the former Minnie Mohr. She is survived by her children, Kathy Theriot and her dear friend, Bob Fuhrer, John Hempel and his wife, Marcia, and Nancy Hempel, seven grandchildren, Angele Grimley and husband, Corey, Ian Corso and friend, Rachael, Marc Lafleur and wife, Shug, Mignon Lafleur, Joshua Breaux and wife, Sancee, Robert Brazell and wife, Ashley, and Randall Brazell and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hempel; grandson, Scott Hempel; her parents and eight siblings. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Ian Corso, Joshua Breaux, Marc Lafleur, Randall Brazell, Robert Brazell and Corey Grimley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Indian Bayou United Methodist Church. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hempel family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019