A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Edgar J. Alleman, age 85, who passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence in Scott with his family at his bedside. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will officiate the Mass and will conduct the funeral service. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Hazel DeRoussel Alleman; two sons, Byron Alleman (Gaynal) and Duane Alleman (Karen); his three daughters, Jodi A. Oliver, Joy A. Lahasky (Scott), and Dona A. Hollier (Jason); his daughter in law, Pam Robin Alleman; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jay Alleman; his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Augustin Alleman; his sister, Irene Albarado; and his son in law, Samuel Oliver. A resident of Scott most of his life, Ed served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a Navigator. He graduated from Scott High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from USL. He was owner of Lafayette Rental Service and KOA Kampground of Lafayette. Ed was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Community. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and Poker. Pallbearers will be Jay C. Alleman II, Brandon P. Alleman, Jacob Alleman, Cameron Alleman, Nathan Fortmayer, and John Hollier. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday from 9:00 am until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Marilyn Lewis and Marsha DeRoussel on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Alleman family to Vicky Breaux (Ed's personal assistant), and to his caregivers, Sedonia, Catricia, Pauline and Theresa. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020