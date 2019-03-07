Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Champagne Suire. View Sign

Funeral Services for Edith Champagne Suire, 90, will be 1:00PM Saturday March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Saturday March 9, 2019 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. Edith, a native and resident of Erath, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her daughters, Rolena LeBlanc of Erath, Diana Hicks of Delcambre; her sisters, Laurence Landry of Delcambre, Elaine LeBlanc of Delcambre; grandchildren, Randall LeBlanc of Erath, Ryan LeBlanc of Erath, Mark Melancon of Erath, Chad Melancon of Abbeville, Troy Melancon of Abbeville, Angela Lillie of Erath, Darrin Hicks of Youngsville, Kathy Brierre of Lafayette, Colleen Romero of Maurice, Daniel Suire of Moreauville, and Dane Thibodeaux; 21 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Majay Suire; her parents, Felicien and Lillian Toups Champagne; her daughter, Judy Melancon; her son, Johnnie Suire; her siblings, Rena Luquette, Elie Champagne, Elitha Luquette, and Lester Champagne. Serving as her Pallbearers will be her grandsons. David Funeral Home of Erath 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533

209 East Putnam Street

Erath , LA 70533

