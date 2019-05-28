Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Edith Grossman Mayers. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Funeral service 2:00 PM Temple Shalom Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Edith Grossman Mayers, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully at home on May 28th, 2019, at the age of 74, after being diagnosed with a rare fatal neurological disease one month ago. Dr. Mayers is survived by her husband, Kenneth Mayers; daughter and son-in-law Elise and David Bouchner and grandchildren Matthew and Sydney; daughter and son-in-law Marcy and Jason Laviage and grandsons Morgan and Zachary of Houston, TX; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Elizabeth Mayers, and grandson Reid; sister and brother-in-law Cynthia and Hank Greenwald of Metairie, LA; sister and brother-in-law Sherry and Alan Berlin of San Diego, CA; brother and sister-in-law Lester and Beth Grossman of Aurora, IL; sister-in-law Marjorie Mayers of Houston, TX; along with a host of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Pearl Grossman of New Orleans, LA. Dr. Mayers was born on September 9th, 1944 in New Orleans. Her family moved to Utica, NY, her father's birthplace as a young child, but returned in 1950 to New Orleans to be near many of their close extended family. She attended Allen Elementary School, McMain Middle and graduated from Fortier High School in 1962. In high school, she was active in B'nai Brith Girls (BBG), a Jewish teen organization. She attended Syracuse University in New York in 1962-63 and returned home to help care for her younger siblings during her grandmother's illness. She transferred to LSU where she received a BS in Elementary Education in 1966. She taught at McDonough 14 Elementary in New Orleans and Dufrocq Elementary and University Terrace in Baton Rouge. Her students often complained because she "made them think!" While at LSU for her undergraduate studies, she met Kenneth Mayers. They married on June 11,1967 and moved to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana in 1969, where they raised their three children. She received her Master of Education with a major in Elementary Education from USL (now ULL) with a 4.0 GPA in 1976. She went on to obtain a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from LSU in 1995. From 1985-1990, she was an Instructor of Developmental Reading in Junior Division at USL. She joined the USL faculty of Curriculum & Instruction in 1990 as an Instructor, became an Assistant Professor in 1996, and an Associate Professor in 2007. She was advisor to Kappa Delta Pi, the Education Honor Society, and to the Jewish Students Association on campus. She retired from ULL in 2018. Dr. Mayers was a committed volunteer. She was President of the Lafayette Parish Bar Auxiliary, both the Lafayette and Louisiana Jaycee Jaynes, and Faith House Chairman of the Board. She was a long-standing Junior League of Lafayette Member, Board Member, Sustainer and Advisor, and active in both Ascension Day School and Episcopal School of Acadiana parent clubs throughout the academic years of her three children. She was Co-Chairman of the first Acadian Fair and Trade Show which developed into the Festivals Acadians. In 1984, she reigned as Empress Josephine in the Krewe of Bonaparte while Kenneth served as Emperor Napoleon. Dr. Mayers was recognized for her endless volunteer contributions with numerous honors, awards and recognitions including Faith House Woman of the Year Award, Junior League Sustainer of the Year Award and ULL Outstanding College of Education Alumni Award. She was recognized with numerous honors from the local, state and national level of the Jaycee Jaynes including the 1980 Outstanding Jaycee Family of the Year, Outstanding Young Women of Louisiana and in 1985 earned the highest honor as United States Jaycee Women's Congress and Life Member. "In every area where she invests her talent and energies, the community is well rewarded," stated by the Lafayette Parish Bar Auxillary for the Acadiana Volunteer Activist award which she was presented in 1987. In addition to teaching on faculty at USL/ULL and serving the university on countless committees and projects, she also started her own business that prepared well over a thousand high school students for success on the ACT/SAT college entrance exams for almost 30 years. One of her greatest contributions was to the Jewish community in Lafayette. Her life's passion was to keep Judaism alive in Acadiana. For over four decades Dr. Mayers was a steadfast leader of both Temple Shalom and the former Yeshurun Synagogue. She served multiple tenures as President, various Board Member roles and Head of the Religious School including this past year. Without a permanent Rabbi, Dr. Mayers served many other informal and formal roles including leading services, organizing Passover Seders and other religious events, and keeping up the building. She was the go-to community spokesperson, often representing the Jewish community in ecumenical events, lecturing to interdenominational groups, elementary schools, Theresian groups, and was frequently in the paper and on the news. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially Jonathan Bourque, RN and Senior Helpers personal care attendants Ashley Abraham, Theresa (Joan) Farrar, Kronski Joseph, Kim Trahan, and Samantha Duhon who have cared so much for Dr. Mayers and her family over the past few weeks. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 29th at 2:00pm at Temple Shalom followed by a short graveside service at Hebrew Rest Cemetery, officiated by longtime family friend, Rabbi Judith Siegal of Temple Judea in Coral Gables, FL. 